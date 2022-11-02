Former WPS Chief to Help Create New Police Training in Manitoba

The Manitoba government has hired the former chief of the Winnipeg Police Service to lead provincewide public safety training programs.

Devon Clunis, who served as WPS chief from 2012-2016, has been hired as a consultant to form the Manitoba Public Safety Training Strategy. He also served as inspector general of policing for the Ontario government.

“We are in a time of significant change in policing and community safety. It requires a conscientious effort to ensure our communities are safe and healthy well into the future,” said Clunis.

“I’m honoured to work with the community and policing partners to ensure policing in our province continues to advance as an example of excellence in policing and community safety.”

The province says Clunis will lead collaboration with communities and police and public safety partners. In his role, Clunis will also provide facilitation and advice for community safety and well-being planning for communities throughout the province.

The initial strategic framework is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023.