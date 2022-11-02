Two Arrested After THC Candy Handed Out to Children in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested two people after THC “Nerds” candies were given out to children on Halloween in the South Tuxedo neighbourhood.

Police received approximately six reports from concerned parents after finding illegal edibles in their children’s candy. While cannabis is legal in Canada, the seized items didn’t carry approved markings by Health Canada for approved sale in the country.

Police spoke to the families and determined children between the ages of six and 16 received the THC candies. Police have recovered four packages, and investigators have made arrangements to speak with the remaining victims and recover any outstanding THC candies.

Officers identified a residence where the candies were distributed and executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Coleraine Crescent.

“There have been stories in the past where … items have been put out that perhaps weren’t actually containing THC, and that’s why we said further testing will be required,” Const. Dani McKinnon, a Winnipeg police spokesperson, said.

“But we are treating this as a real cannabis product at this point until proven otherwise.”

A 53-year-old woman and 63-year-old man were arrested and face dozens of charges, including 13 counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

They were released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

“We don’t know the motive behind this,” McKinnon said.

Police are still asking parents to check their children’s candy for other suspicious items.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.