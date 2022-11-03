Over 3 Million Contraband Cigarettes Seized in Manitoba

Six people are facing several charges after more than three million contraband cigarettes were seized in Manitoba.

Through Project Shrek, Manitoba Finance officials, along with police forces in Winnipeg and Ontario, began investigating contraband smokes being smuggled into the province.

Police also seized more than $3,000 in cash, a truck and a utility trailer. There were smaller quantities of cigarettes seized from other individuals. In total, 3,426,145 contraband cigarettes were confiscated.

Three Winnipeg-based stores are also facing charges of and suspension of retail tobacco licences including:

Royal Supermarket, 689 Wellington Ave.

Honey Convenience Store, Unit 5 – 353 Provencher Blvd.

Muncheez on Dufferin, 325 Dufferin Ave.

The cigarettes confiscated represent $1,027,844 in tobacco tax revenue to the province and $4,063,803 in financial tax penalties upon conviction.