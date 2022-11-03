Manitoba Government, Police Set Up New Unit to Track Down Violent Criminals

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government and police forces are setting up a new unit to track down violent criminals, including those wanted on arrest warrants.

The province is putting up $3 million to fund the unit, which will be made up of six Winnipeg police officers and six from the RCMP.

The government says it is also beefing up monitoring of people on bail and parole.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the aim is to improve public safety.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says residents told him during the recent municipal election campaign that crime was a top issue.

“Creating a warrant unit like this was part of my commitment to Winnipeggers in the recent election and I’m happy to work together with the Manitoba government, RCMP and other partners to make this happen,” said Gillingham.

“Taking a more proactive approach to crime prevention and getting high-risk repeat offenders off the streets will improve safety throughout the city.”

Police say having the dedicated unit to find wanted criminals will free up investigators for other duties.

— With files from The Canadian Press