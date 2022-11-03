Manitoba to Use Helicopter Enforcement to Stop Illegal Night Hunting

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is ramping up enforcement efforts to catch illegal night hunters in the province.

An investment of $300,000 is being made for new equipment and services to enhance enforcement, including the use of a dedicated helicopter.

“Combined with the dedicated efforts of our conservation officers, aircraft-assisted enforcement is highly successful at combatting illegal night hunting activities, which pose a significant safety risk to Manitobans,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

Nesbitt says the helicopter will allow for greater frequency of flights, more scheduling flexibility, and increased specialized equipment, resulting in more charges against poachers who engage in illegal night hunting.

The three-year contract for the chopper is through Taiga Air Services Ltd.

Eleven new unmarked patrol vehicles are also being deployed throughout the province.

Tips on illegal night hunting in Manitoba can be reported to the turn in poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.