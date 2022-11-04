Province Funding New Brandon Detention Facility

The Manitoba government is funding a new $8.9 million detention centre for the Brandon Police Service.

The permanent cell project will allow the BPS to transition away from temporary modular cells the province has previously funded to address interim demand.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the project, coupled with the temporary modular cells initially received $4.4 million through the Manitoba Restart Program. Additional funding was needed to offset the impact of inflation and see this project to completion, Stefanson said.

“This investment will help create a new, better environment to enhance the safety of front-line officers and strengthen Manitoba’s public safety and corrections system.”

Construction of the new detention facility began in September. Cells are scheduled to be completed by August 2023 and the attached vehicle bays will be completed by January 2024.

Aside from the funding announcement for BPS on Friday, Stefanson also committed more than $150,000 to Brandon’s Samaritan House’s safe and warm shelter to operate an overflow warming space this winter to meet increased demand for emergency housing.