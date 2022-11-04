Police Seize Guns, Make Arrests in Overnight Traffic Stops

WINNIPEG — Five people were arrested and two firearms were seized following two traffic stops overnight.

Winnipeg police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street at around 9:30 p.m.

One of the people inside the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Officers also found a loaded improvised firing device and three rounds of ammunition.

Clifford Kitigas Spence, 38, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

At around 1 a.m. Friday, police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Redwood Avenue believed to have been taken without the owner’s consent.

A sawed-off shotgun, bear spray, and open liquor were discovered inside.

Three men and one woman were arrested on firearms charges at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.