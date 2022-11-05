Ground Breaks on Five-Storey Bridgwater Luxury Apartment

WINNIPEG — Construction of a new five-story apartment block is underway in the city’s Bridgwater neighbourhood.

Paragon Living held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday on The Bridgwater, which the developer says will be an affordable luxury apartment complex.

Paragon says the building, located at 250 Centre Street, will offer designer suites at 10 percent below-market rates.

“This neighbourhood offers all the amenities you need right outside your door which is why we were eager to get in and offer Winnipeggers affordable units here,” said Nigel Furgus, president of Paragon Living, in a release.

“It’s perfect for busy families who don’t have the time to drive across the city to get their basic essentials.”

The pet-friendly building will feature one-bedroom units starting at $920 per month, including water and high-speed Internet. It will also feature two and three-bedroom units with two bathrooms.

A residents lounge promises to boast an interactive putting green, dog run, and fitness room. Surface and underground heated parking will also be available.

It wasn’t immediately known when construction is expected to be complete for the first tenants.