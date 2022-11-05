Homicide in Exchange District Sets New Winnipeg Record

WINNIPEG — A homicide early Saturday in the city’s Exchange District is the 45th such death of the year, setting a new record.

Police responded to the 200 block of McDermot Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers found the 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).