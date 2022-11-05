Curbside Yard Waste Collection Ending for the Season

Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection is about to end for another season.

The city says pickup for those in waste collection “area A” will end the week of November 21-25. Those living in “area B” will have until the week of November 28-December 2.

There is no collection on Remembrance Day, November 11.

Halloween pumpkins are accepted in the yard waste collection program, as long as candles and decorations are removed.

To find out which collection area you’re in, visit Winnipeg.ca.

Residents can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots located at 1777 Brady Rd., 1120 Pacific Ave., and 429 Panet Rd.