CONTEST: Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘La Cenerentola’

The Manitoba Opera is opening its 50th season with a Cinderella story and we want to send you to the show!

The season kicks off with the light-hearted comedy La Cenerentola next weekend at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Pronounced “Chen-er-n-toe-lah,” the production runs November 12, 15 and 18.

Starring Winnipeg mezzo-soprano Lizzy Hoyt in the title role, the production features a 1950’s mid-century modern-inspired set with colourful exaggerated haute couture costuming. In this variation of the beloved fairy tale Cinderella, La Cenerentola tells the story of a young woman who is forced to act as a servant to her pompous and mean social-climbing stepfather and ungrateful stepsisters.

Tickets are on sale now through MBopera.ca.

