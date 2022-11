Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday night involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in St. Boniface.

Police say a man in his 50s was struck by the vehicle in the 100 block of Dumoulin Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver, a man in his 20s, remained at the scene and met with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.