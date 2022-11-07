Man Dies in Logan Avenue House Fire

WINNIPEG — One person died early Sunday after a fire at a home in the 700 block of Logan Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the area at around 1:15 a.m. and located a 69-year-old woman inside.

Police were able to safely escort her to safety before firefighters arrived. They also learned a 45-year-old man was still inside the home. Police re-entered the structure and located the man, but retreated due to the intensity of the fire.

Firefighters later located the man deceased inside. The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Police say the major crimes unit is investigating.