Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Ritchot

A 60-year-old man was killed on Saturday after the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and into a ditch.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Krahn Road and Doerksen Road in the RM of Ritchot at around 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba RCMP say they arrived to find the man, from the RM of De Salaberry, receiving medical care on the road, but was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say it appears the pickup truck was travelling north on Krahn Road and entered the ditch at full speed where the road ends. According to investigators, the driver wasn’t aware the road ended as there were no visible attempts made to stop the vehicle. The man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.