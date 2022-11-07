Trans-Canada Highway to See $6M for Upgrades in Brandon

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending nearly $6 million on upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway in Brandon.

The province will invest $5.75 million for pavement and signal upgrades on a 2.2-kilometre section of the highway, including both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the twinned roadway.

As part of the project, the section of the Trans-Canada Highway between the two junctions of Highway 10, plus an additional 300 metres of roadway in either direction, will be resurfaced.

The province will use Superpave asphalt mix on the project, which minimizes cracks and ruts and lasts up to 20 years.

“The City of Brandon is thrilled to see the investment that the province is making in the important upgrades for this prominent section of the Trans-Canada Highway between First and 18th streets in Brandon,” said Mayor Jeff Fawcett. “Our city and region are growing and improvements such as these will ensure safe passage for all motorists from near and far.”

The concrete work is underway and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.