Truck Driver Flown to Hospital in Two-Vehicle Crash on Manitoba Highway

A two-vehicle crash west of Winnipeg last Friday blocked traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the collision in the eastbound lane of Highway 1 about two kilometres east of Sidney just before 5 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived they found a flat deck semi-trailer stopped on the shoulder which had been struck by an eastbound box truck.

Police determined that the driver of the semi-trailer had pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway to check his load when it was struck from behind by the box truck. The box truck appears to have partially veered onto the shoulder where it collided with the rear of the trailer.

The 34-year-old Portage la Prairie man driving the box truck was air-lifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old B.C. man driving the semi-trailer wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.