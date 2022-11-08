Dierks Bentley, Walker Hayes Among Dauphin’s Countryfest Headliners

Country music fans are in for a treat at next summer’s Dauphin’s Countryfest.

Festival organizers on Tuesday pulled back the curtain on the first set of headliners, including John Fogerty, Dierks Bentley and Walker Hayes.

Also performing will be Tenille Townes, Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, Robyn Ottolini, Jason McCoy, Tim & The Glory Boys and DJ Johnny Rivex.

“We are thrilled to announce one of the most well-rounded lineups we have ever done,” said general manager Rob Waloschuk. “There is truly an artist for every Countryfest fan.”

Those who purchase tickets before January 6, 2023 will receive access to the Thursday kick-off party with The Road Hammers and Honeymoon Suite.

Weekend passes, VIPs, camping and seating go on sale November 21 at 10 a.m. online at countryfest.ca or by calling 1-800-361-7300. Pre-sale for members started on October 31 and ends on November 14th. There is a new ticketing option available this year for those who wish to reserve tickets and camping for $100.

Dauphin’s Countryfest runs June 30 to July 2, 2023.