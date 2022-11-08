Pfizer Infant COVID-19 Vaccine Soon Available in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Children aged six months to four years old in Manitoba will be offered the Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine as early as later this week.

Manitoba Health says the vaccine is being distributed to clinics, pharmacies and vaccine sites across the province in the coming days.

The Pfizer infant vaccine is a three-dose series and each dose should be given at least eight weeks apart.

Health officials recommend children receive the same vaccine for each dose, whenever possible. The remaining provincial stock of the Moderna infant vaccine will be used as second doses for those who received that vaccine as a first dose. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization also strongly recommends the Moderna infant vaccine for immunocompromised children.

Appointments can be made online, by contacting the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or by contacting medical clinics and pharmacies directly. Children must be at least six months of age at the time of their immunization appointment.