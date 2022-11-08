Home » The Canadian Press » New Water Strategy in Manitoba to Focus More on Conservation, Indigenous Inclusion

November 8, 2022 1:38 PM | The Canadian Press


Heather Stefanson

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada’s premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C., on July 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has released a new water strategy for the first time in 19 years — one that focuses more on conservation and Indigenous involvement.

Premier Heather Stefanson says with a changing climate and a growing population, Manitoba has to take new steps to protect water resources and ecosystems.

The strategy is a general document that outlines guiding principles and details are expected in the new year with a followup report.

Unlike the old strategy, the new one places more emphasis on demand-side management.

It floats the idea of new water pricing structures to help control demand, but offers no specifics.

The document also offers rainwater capture as a way to help conservation, and says meaningful roles will be established for Indigenous people in water management.

