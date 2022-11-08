Suspect Charged After Guns, Drugs Seized in Stonewall

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after he was seen with a gun in the Teulon area on October 26.

Police received a report that the suspect had attended a business on Highway 7 in Teulon and pointed it at a male victim. No one was injured and the suspect wasn’t immediately located.

As part of their investigation, police also received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area.

On October 30, RCMP located the suspect in Stonewall and took him into custody. He was found with two loaded firearms, methamphetamine and cash.

Mitchell Ritchot, 28, from the RM of Rockwood, has been charged with drugs and weapons offences. He remains in custody.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.