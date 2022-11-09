Man Charged in Fatal Rollover Near Powerview-Pine Falls

A Fort Alexander man has been charged after a fatal rollover crash on Highway 11, just east of Powerview-Pine Falls.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle crash occurred at around 10 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound SUV lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Police arrived to find the 45-year-old male driver sitting outside of the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The 65-year-old male passnger, also from Fort Alexander, was located inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased. Neither of the two men were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving causing death and escorted to the hospital. He was released back into police custody after receiving reatment.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.