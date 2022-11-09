What’s Open and Closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg as Canada pauses to remember our veterans on Remembrance Day, Friday, November 11.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Polo Park — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Remembrance Day at 1 p.m. until regular closing times. For a complete list of hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

The zoo is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with free visitor entry.

Manitoba Museum

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, November 11.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will not be collected on Friday, November 11. If your collection day falls on or after the holiday, please put your carts and yard waste out one day later for this week only.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and all 4R Winnipeg Depots are closed on Friday, November 11.

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, November 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

To honour the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, the City of Winnipeg will be offering free transit service on November 11 to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists, and one companion.

Those who wish to use this free service may do so by wearing a military uniform, or by presenting military identification or CF1 card at the time of boarding. When displaying one of the above, the individual should also identify their companion to the operator.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, November 11.

Arenas, Indoor Pools, Fitness & Leisure Centres

Arenas, indoor pools, and fitness & leisure centres will be closed on Friday, November 11, with the exception of the following sites:

Margaret Grant pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pan Am pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday, November 11.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. For more information, visit City of Winnipeg – Cemeteries.

Parking

On Friday, November 11: