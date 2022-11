Comedian Sugar Sammy is making a return to Winnipeg early next year.

The Canadian stand-up comic will perform four shows over two nights at Rumor’s Comedy Club on January 13 and 14.

Sammy, whose real name is Samir Khullar, will hit nine cities across the country between January and February as part of his 2023 tour.

Tickets start at $44.99 plus fees and are on sale now through SugarSammy.com.