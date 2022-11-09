Winnipeg Distillery Releasing Its First Canadian Whisky

WINNIPEG — A local distillery is about to release the first whisky distilled in Winnipeg in more than 140 years.

Patent 5 Distillery is marking the occasion with the release of Single Barrel Release 1 on Thursday.

“This whisky has been a rewarding project. The journey to create craft whisky in Winnipeg has been a long, challenging road,” said Patent 5 owner and master distiller, Brock Coutts.

Coutts began plans to create a distillery in the city nearly 15 years ago. After finding a unique space in Winnipeg’s Exchange District, the old stable at 108 Alexander Avenue has been transformed into a cozy bar and distillery.

“There hasn’t been a distillery in downtown Winnipeg since Radiger & Erb closed their Higgins Avenue distillery in 1880,” says Coutts. “This new spirit has taken us more than four years to create and was made by marrying modern distilling methods with a traditional process that Winnipeg distillers would have followed 142 years ago.”

The whisky is made using Manitoba-grown and milled corn, rye and wheat as well as malted barley.

The first batch of Single Barrel Release 1 will consist of roughly 240 bottles and be available at noon tomorrow.

“Our aim is to provide Manitobans with a product they can enjoy and be proud of, while also contributing to Winnipeg’s reputation as having an innovative, creative food and beverage sector.”