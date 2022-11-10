Manitoba Commits $200M and 2,000 Staff to Ease Health-Care Strain

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will spend $200 million and add an estimated 2,000 front-line professionals to ease the strain on the health-care system.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the “health human resource action plan” on Thursday.

“Manitobans, and all Canadians, expect their leaders to come together to solve issues that matter most to them. We are listening and we are taking action,” said Stefanson.

“While all jurisdictions are facing significant human health resources challenges, and while we continue to wait for the federal government to come to the table to increase its share of health funding, we are taking the necessary action here in Manitoba to strengthen our health system now and well into the future.”

Stefanson says the plan includes pay incentives for weekend shifts and incentives for nurses who work full-time.

The government is also going to cover licensing fees for two years for all licensed health-care professionals, and offer money to help medical clinics and doctors’ offices expand their hours.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says details of the payment amounts still have to be worked out.

She says the government aims to eliminate things such as mandatory overtime that nurses have faced.

Doctors Manitoba says it is encouraged by the plan, which it says is a sign the government has listened to recommendations.

— With files from The Canadian Press