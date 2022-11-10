Current and Former Springfield Police Officer Charged After Gun Fired

A current officer and a former officer of the Springfield Police Service have been charged after a gun was shot off inside the detachment.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the incident occurred on February 14, 2021 and investigators were notified on April 28, 2022.

According to the IIU, an on-duty officer discharged a service firearm within the detachment office. There were no injuries reported.

SPS Cst. Jesse Zillman and Tyler Froese, a former officer with the police service, have each been charged with careless use of a firearm and obstruction of justice. They will appear in Beausejour court on December 6, 2022.