Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle in West St. Paul

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the RM of West St. Paul.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when an SUV travelling southbound on Highway 9 struck a 56-year-old man who had been attempting to cross the highway.

The victim, from Little Grand Rapids First Nation, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 21-year-old Winnipeg woman driving the SUV, along with her 23-year-old male passenger, weren’t injured. Police say they are both cooperating with the investigation.