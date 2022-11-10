Home » News » Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle in West St. Paul

Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle in West St. Paul

November 10, 2022 1:11 PM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the RM of West St. Paul.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when an SUV travelling southbound on Highway 9 struck a 56-year-old man who had been attempting to cross the highway.

The victim, from Little Grand Rapids First Nation, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 21-year-old Winnipeg woman driving the SUV, along with her 23-year-old male passenger, weren’t injured. Police say they are both cooperating with the investigation.


Tags: Accident | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

