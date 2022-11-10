New Route, Earlier Start for Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is making an earlier-than-normal visit to Winnipeg this year.

The 113th annual Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, November 19 starting at 3 p.m. The earlier time was scheduled to accommodate that evening’s Winnipeg Jets game.

The parade is making a comeback for the first time since 2019 and has also undergone a route change. Santa’s reindeer will lead the sleigh west down Portage Avenue, a 180-degree change from the previous eastbound direction. The parade will start at Portage and Main, heading west down Portage Avenue until it turns south onto Memorial Boulevard and ends at York Avenue.

“We’re grateful to see the return of events and gatherings in Winnipeg and are excited to see Santa kicking off the holiday season at the Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade,” said Monica Derksen, Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus parade director.

“We hope that an afternoon parade will be more accessible to families and will allow Winnipeggers to attend both the parade and the Winnipeg Jets game on the same day, if they choose.”

Parade spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and new unwrapped gifts for the Christmas Cheer Board. The charity will be collecting items in the Manitoba Hydro building atrium at 360 Portage Avenue and with volunteers along the parade route.

Further details on the parade, along with the new route, can be found at mbhydrosantaparade.com.