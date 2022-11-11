Canadians Gather to Mark Remembrance Day at Ceremonies Across the Country

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Crowds have gathered at cenotaphs and monuments to honour those who died in service to Canada as Remembrance Day ceremonies kick off across the country.

Thousands of people along with dozens of veterans and dignitaries have turned out amid unseasonably warm temperatures at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, where the national ceremony will be held.

Among them is 93-year-old John Geen of Belleville, Ont., who is attending his first Remembrance Day ceremony in the capital. A veteran of the army reserves, Geen’s father served in the First World War.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is Canada’s commander-in-chief, was scheduled to arrive shortly before the start of the hour-long ceremony. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be absent as he flies to an international summit in Cambodia.

The government will instead be represented in Ottawa by Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay. Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre is also in attendance.

Trudeau briefly greeted about a dozen Armed Forces members at a refuelling stop at the Anchorage airport in Alaska during his flight to Cambodia. The prime minister shook their hands, speaking briefly with each, and posed for a photo with the group.

A heavy security presence was evident around the National War Memorial, with snowplows parked at different intersections and police out in force.

Hundreds of people have also gathered in front of Halifax City Hall on a warm and sunny day to honour Canada’s war dead.

Formations from the Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force stood at attention in front of the cenotaph as the ceremony began with the mournful sounds of the Last Post.

Crowds have also formed at the provincial cenotaph in New Brunswick to honour the fallen.

Gun salutes boomed starting at 11 a.m. to mark the day.

This year will mark a full return to normalcy for ceremonies after COVID-19 forced various changes to Remembrance Day over the past two years.