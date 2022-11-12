Man Charged After Wielding Machete on UWinnipeg Campus

Winnipeg police say a man swung a machete at staff and students on the University of Winnipeg campus before being taken into custody on Thursday.

Officers were called to the Portage Avenue campus at around 8:15 a.m. for a man who was threatening students and security personnel with the large weapon. Security followed the suspect after he left the property and went to the Axworthy Health and RecPlex located in the 300 block of Spence Street.

Police located the suspect inside the RecPlex, still armed with the machete. He dropped the weapon before being arrested following a brief struggle.

No injuries were reported and police seized the machete.

Ashok Jeetawdra Salwan, 45, of Winnipeg has been charged with possession of a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and resisting a peace officer.

He remains in custody.