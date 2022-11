Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to a homicide last spring in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, was found seriously injured on May 23, 2021. He died on scene and an autopsy confirmed he was the victim of a homicide.

On November 10, investigators arrested Leslie Boyd Cook, 27, of Winnipeg, while already in custody at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

Cook has been charged with second-degree murder.