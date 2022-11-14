Nine Manitoba Communities to See Increase in Child-Care Spaces

The Manitoba and federal governments are investing a combined $70 million to create 1,200 new child-care spaces in rural communities.

The funding will allow nine municipalities to see expanded child-care options over the next year.

“Access to high-quality child-care services closer to home is essential for Manitobans to be able to enter or re-enter the workforce, upgrade their skills and training, support their families and play an active role in the growth of our communities and economy,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

The province has partnered with John Q Public, who designed a hybrid-construction pilot project using modular building and a prefabricated construction process to initially help create 650 new child-care spaces.

The buildings are expected to be moved to community sites this winter, with new child-care centres anticipated to be fully open by summer of 2023.

Communities seeing the additional spaces include the RM of Portage la Prairie/City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Headingley, RM of Macdonald, Town of Stonewall, RM of Ritchot, RM of St. Clements, RM of Morris, RM of Whitemouth and Peguis First Nation.