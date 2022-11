The driver of an SUV was killed on Saturday after her vehicle collided with a semi-trailer near Kola, Manitoba.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. on Provincial Road 257.

According to police, the 35-year-old Virden woman was travelling westbound when her SUV crossed the centre line into the path of the eastbound semi.

She was pronounced deceased on scene. The 74-year-old Brandon man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.