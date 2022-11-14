Woman Fatally Shot on William Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally shot over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 400 block of William Avenue early Saturday morning for a report of an injured woman.

Police located the 23-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived to transport the woman to hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Delany Nora Desmarais of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).