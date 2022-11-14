Online Job Portal Launches to Pair Manitoba Workers with Employers

WINNIPEG — A new online job portal has been launched by the Manitoba government to connect job seekers and employers in the province.

The Work in Manitoba website is free for users and will also include jobs from third-party websites and integrate with post-secondary career centres to minimize duplication and maximize resource efficiency.

“The job opportunities in Manitoba span across all sectors — from manufacturing and transportation to technology and creative industries,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg.

“The Work in Manitoba job portal is a powerful tool Manitoba employers can use to connect with job seekers not just from Manitoba, but from across Canada and around the world.”

Job seekers can create profiles that capture their skills, experience, education and career preferences. When employers upload job postings, the portal will send notifications to job seekers with relevant qualifications and goals.