Emergency Alert System to Sound on Wednesday

November 15, 2022 11:25 AM | News


Alert Ready

A smartphone and television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system in Montreal on May 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

The National Public Alerting System will send an alert out on Wednesday as part of regular testing.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) says the Alert Ready system will sound at 1:55 p.m. CT on multiple communication channels.

The alert will be distributed on TV, radio and compatible wireless devices. Test alerts also educate the public on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.

The Alert Ready system is managed by Pelmorex Corp., the parent company of The Weather Network.


