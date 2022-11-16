Iconic KUB Bakery Shuts Down After Nearly a Century

An iconic Winnipeg bakery has shut its doors just shy of its 100th anniversary.

KUB Bakery ceased operations on Tuesday after posting a message on the door of their Erin Street building from owners Ross and Jeff Einfeld.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you that KUB Bakery will be ceasing operations and closing its doors on November 16, 2022.”

Once word of the impending closure spread on social media earlier this week, Winnipeggers showed up in droves to buy out the remaining inventory. Bare shelves meant the owners decided to close one day sooner than planned.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and patronage over all these years, it has been a pleasure to serve you,” the note continued.

“The past few years have been very challenging, and our ability to continue operating has diminished, and unfortunately we were left with no other option.”

KUB Bakery began in 1923 and was the oldest rye bread bakery in Winnipeg. It was originally started by the Kucher family under the name Kuchers Ukrainian Bakery (KUB) until the Einfields bought it in 1982.

A staple of the North End, KUB was synonymous with wedding socials and other large events. They were also the official bread supplier of the old Winnipeg Arena, Canada Life Centre, and Shaw Park.

The owners say the family is in negotiations to have someone purchase the brand and recipes.