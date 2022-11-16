Police Search for Suspect After Vandalism to Louis Riel’s Headstone

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after Louis Riel‘s headstone was vandalized at the St. Boniface Cathedral Cemetery.

Police were alerted to the damage on October 17 and began an investigation as a possible hate crime.

Police learned a suspect attended the cemetery on October 14 at approximately 4 p.m. and have released his image.

November 16 marks the anniversary of the execution of Louis Riel, Manitoba’s founder, in 1885.

Anyone with information on identifying the suspect is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).