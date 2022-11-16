Man Arrested Following Gun Threats in God’s Lake First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a home while armed with several guns in God’s Lake First Nation.

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday about an armed man uttering threats.

Several adults and children were inside the home at the time. Officers were able to make contact with the victims and get them to safety. No injuries were reported.

Police entered the home shortly after and arrested the suspect.

Officers seized five firearms and ammunition from inside.

The 30-year-old man faces several weapons charges, as well as two counts of uttering threats.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.