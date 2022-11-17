Manitoba Considers Move to Permanent Daylight Time

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is looking to neighbouring jurisdictions as it considers adopting permanent daylight saving time.

The province has proactively introduced a bill in the event other Canadian provinces and northern U.S. states decide to scrap daylight saving time.

“The Official Time Amendment Act would allow our province to maintain a consistent time zone approach with the United States, if they also adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time,” said Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

“Maintaining a consistent time zone approach with our neighbours would ease business relations, trade, transportation of goods and travel.”

The province says the United States is considering permanent daylight saving time, as well as Ontario and British Columbia.

Before any changes are made, the province plans on engaging with Manitobans and stakeholders to hear how permanent daylight saving time would affect them.