North End Christmas Party Returns with Plea for Toys

WINNIPEG — A popular Christmas party is back and has an urgent plea for children’s toys this holiday season.

The 14th annual North End Christmas Party on December 14 (St. John’s Cathedral) will include a turkey meal, pictures with Santa, a carol sing-a-long, and hundreds of new toys handed out to North End families.

“COVID has been especially hard for families who were already struggling to make ends meet and now with raising food and gas costs things are only more difficult,” said organizer Kyle Mason, who has been at the helm of the event for the past 11 years.

“Christmas makes it even more difficult because every parent wants their kids to have a magical holiday season. We are asking the public to help make this happen.”

Mason is asking the community to come together and donate 500 new unwrapped toys ($15-$20 value) for all genders between newborn and 15 years old.

Birchwood Automotive Group is donating $5,000 towards the turkey meal and will be accepting new unwrapped toys at their dealerships throughout the city. Toy donations can also be dropped off at Modern Coffee.

For more information, visit northendchristmas.org.