Police Looking for Suspect Who Grabbed Boy, Offered Him Candy

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspicious man accused of approaching an 11-year-old boy on Thursday and grabbing his arm.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. while the youth was walking to school in the 600 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Police say the stranger offered the boy candy, but he refused. That’s when the suspect grabbed the child’s arm before he was able to break free. The suspect chased the boy and again grabbed his arm before he was able to evade him again and make it safely to school.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man with a medium build and a white beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and had a white striped hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.