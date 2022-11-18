Manitoba Moves to Formalize Minimum Wage Increase

WINNIPEG — A bill introduced by the Manitoba government will formalize the province’s planned minimum wage increase next spring.

The Minimum Wage Adjustment Act would raise the minimum hourly wage to $14.15 on April 1, 2023.

The province also plans to implement a second increase later in the year to $15 on October 1, 2023.

“Extraordinarily high inflation in recent months has made it increasingly difficult for Manitoba families to make ends meet,” said Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer.

“This phased-in approach to raising the minimum wage would help relieve some of the economic pressures on Manitoba workers while lessening the impact on small businesses’ bottom lines as much as possible.”

In August, the province committed to raising the minimum wage beyond the rate of inflation after consultation with labour groups and businesses. The move came after sharp public criticism that would have left Manitoba with the lowest minimum wage in the country.