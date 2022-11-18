Winnipeg Woman Killed in Crash on North Perimeter

An 18-year-old Winnipeg woman has died following a crash on the North Perimeter Highway on Thursday morning.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened just before 6:30 a.m. approximately four kilometres south of the Highway 6 intersection.

Police say the woman was driving southbound when she lost control and slid across the median, colliding with a northbound pickup truck.

She was taken to hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The 67-year-old Portage la Prairie man driving the pickup truck received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate.