Make Way for Santa Claus: Saturday Road Closures in Effect

Road closures for Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade on Saturday will be in effect as the big guy prepares for an early seasonal visit.

The following sections of road will be closed as of 8 a.m.:

Southbound Main Street, from Portage Avenue to York Avenue – 8 a.m.

Portage Avenue, in both directions from Main Street to Memorial Boulevard – 11 a.m.

Northbound Fort Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Portage Avenue – 11 a.m.

Memorial Boulevard, between Portage Avenue and Broadway – 11 a.m.

Eastbound York Avenue, from Kennedy Street to Fort Street – 11 a.m.

Edmonton Street, between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue – 11 a.m.

Vaughan Street, between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue – 11 a.m.

This year’s parade route reverses course from previous years and will run westbound on Portage Avenue at Main Street, travel down Portage Avenue to Memorial Boulevard, then take Memorial Boulevard to Broadway where it ends.

All other north-south streets between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard will be local- and parkade-access only between Ellice Avenue and Broadway

Broadway, Memorial Boulevard, and northbound Main Street will remain open throughout the day but are anticipated to be high-traffic areas

Many turn and other travel restrictions will be in place on Ellice Avenue, York Avenue, Broadway, and Portage Avenue east of Main Street

The closures are expected to be lifted shortly after 5 p.m.