City Seeks Feedback on Summer Bike Route Program

The calendar may say November, but the City of Winnipeg has summer cycling on its mind.

The city is seeking public feedback on its recent 2022 enhanced summer bike route program. The program featured a speed limit of 30 km/hour on all routes from May until November. Some routes had additional measures like turn restrictions, additional signage, or barricades at key locations on weekends and through the summer months.

The city says it’s asking Winnipeggers to tell them how they experienced the pilot program, which was launched in 2020 in response to COVID-19.

Feedback received will be presented in a report to city council in early 2023 to shape how the program may run in the future.

The public can have their say by visiting winnipeg.ca/summerbikes.