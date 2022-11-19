Casera Credit Union Members Vote to Merge with Access Credit Union

Members of Casera Credit Union have approved a merger with Access Credit Union to unite the two entities by next summer.

The board of directors of Casera Credit Union recommended the merger to its members, who voted between November 10-15.

The favourable votes mean Casera will unite under the Access Credit Union name and brand on July 1, 2023.

“We are excited for our future with so much in common. Working together, we will be able to offer more than just products, services, locations, and continued great rates,” said Access Credit Union board chair Kevin Beresford.

“It is confirmation of our commitment to continue serving our members and communities with excellence.”

Under the Access banner, the credit union will have more than $10 billion in assets, over 168,000 members, more than 900 employees, and 56 branch locations.