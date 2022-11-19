Winnipeg’s Winter Route Parking Ban to Soon Begin

Winnipeg’s new annual winter route parking ban will take effect next weekend.

Beginning Saturday, November 26 at 2 a.m., the ban will prohibit parking on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Residents are urged to check streets for both “winter route” or “snow route” signs before they park overnight.

Under a revamped plan this season, the winter route parking ban replaces the snow route parking ban and will be in effect until further notice.

“It’s important to note the parking ban does not fluctuate depending on current conditions,” the City of Winnipeg said in a release.

“Overnight parking restrictions apply to designated routes whether it is snowing or not, and even if the street appears to have been cleared. This is because snow and ice control activities are ongoing throughout the winter months and crews can do a more efficient job if major routes are clear of vehicles overnight.”

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban may receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early) and may be towed.

Motorists can sign up for winter parking ban notifications and information on snow clearing at Winnipeg.ca/snow.