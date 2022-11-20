Winnipeg Man Killed in Highway Crash Near Elie

An accident on Highway 1 west of Winnipeg Friday evening claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Manitoba RCMP say a cube truck heading east collided with a guardrail on a bridge near Elie at around 6:05 p.m.

Both men inside the truck got out and were standing next to the vehicle when an eastbound semi-trailer clipped the truck. The impact sent the truck’s trailer into both men standing next to it.

The 25-year-old male driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. His 29-year-old passenger, from Winnipeg, was reported in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The 23-year-old Brampton, Ontario man driving the semi wasn’t injured but pulled over to offer medical assistance until emergency crews arrived.

RCMP say snow and ice played a role in the collision.