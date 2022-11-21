Home » News » Body of Overdue Fisherman Found in Lake Manitoba

Body of Overdue Fisherman Found in Lake Manitoba

November 21, 2022 2:48 PM | News


The body of a 70-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Manitoba after the fisherman was reported overdue on November 13.

Manitoba RCMP say the man had gone fishing near Fairford in the morning and didn’t return home.

His pickup truck was found near Cook Road, located west of Highway 6, in Fairford, where a local search party began their efforts. The area was scoured by a snowmobile, where the man’s footwear was located protruding from the ice. His body was recovered at the scene.

RCMP say no criminality is suspected in his death.


